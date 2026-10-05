Daniil Medvedev disqualified from China Open semi-final

Russia's Daniil Medvedev speaks to the media after being disqualified from his semifinal match against Novak Djokovic at the National Tennis Center in Beijing on October 5, 2026. — Reuters

Russian Daniil Medvedev was disqualified from the China Open after hitting a spectator in the eye with the ball during a semi-final clash with Novak Djokovic.

World number five Medvedev trailed Djokovic 7-5, 5-3 on Monday when the Serb hit a winner beyond him. The ball rebounded off the back of the wall and the Russian hit it into the crowd.

The spectator, who was sitting in the front row of the stand behind him, clutched his left eye and appeared to be in pain as he was helped out of the arena by stadium staff.

"I was shocked, to be honest... I hope that person is not badly injured," said sixth seed Djokovic, who was disqualified from the US Open in 2020 under similar circumstances.

"On the other hand, I also feel sorry for Daniil because I know exactly how it feels to be disqualified in a big match ... I'm sure that Daniil didn't want to do this intentionally."

In both the semi-finals of the China Open, the winner was decided by walkover as Hubert Hurkacz retired with an adductor injury earlier on Monday.

Australian Alex de Minaur was ahead in the first semi-final on 6-4, 3-2 when his Polish opponent, who had struggled with movement in the match, retired.

Defaults are seen very rarely in tennis and occur when players violate the sport's code of conduct.

Violations which can cause disqualification include physical or verbal abuse, ball abuse, or racquet abuse. Players an recieve three code violations and then be defaulted if they receive another; however, Medvedev's mistake was serious enough to instantly default him.