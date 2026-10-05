PCB confirms Ashley Noffke's replacement as Pakistan's bowling coach

Pakistan bowling coach Ashley Noffke gives instructions during the warm-up ahead of the start of play on Day 2 of the third Test match against England at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham on September 10, 2026. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday confirmed former Australia fast bowler Shaun Tait as the national team’s new bowling coach, replacing Ashley Noffke.

The change in Pakistan’s coaching staff was announced alongside the squads for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka and the ODI tri-series involving England and Sri Lanka.

Noffke stepped down as Pakistan’s white-ball bowling coach after serving in the role for approximately 16 months. He was subsequently approached by the Netherlands for their head coach position.

The former Australia pacer represented his country in one ODI and two T20Is during his playing career. He remained associated with the Pakistan team during the 2026 Asian Games, where the men’s side entered the competition at the quarter-final stage on September 28.

Pakistan progressed to the final but suffered defeat against arch-rivals India, securing the silver medal — their first-ever in men’s cricket at the Asian Games.

Tait, meanwhile, represented Australia in three Tests, 35 ODIs and 21 T20Is. He has previously served as Pakistan’s full-time bowling coach and is well acquainted with the national side’s pace-bowling setup.

The 43-year-old officially took charge as Pakistan’s bowling coach ahead of Australia’s historic tour of Pakistan in March 2022. He remained in the position until the conclusion of Pakistan’s home series against New Zealand in January 2023.

Tait initially signed a one-year contract with the PCB. However, following organisational changes within the board, his contract was not renewed after the completion of the agreed period.

The former Australia international most recently worked with Bangladesh’s fast-bowling unit before stepping down from the role earlier this year.

Pakistan's Team Management:

Naveed Akram Cheema (manager), Mike Hesson (head coach), Shaun Tait (bowling coach), Michael Smith (batting coach), Mansoor Amjad (fielding coach), Muhammad Tahir (Physiotherapist), Grant Luden (strength &conditioning coach), Nabeel Edger Pace (team analyst for Sri Lanka T20I), Usman Hashmi (team analyst for tri-series), Shafqat Shabbir (media manager for Rawalpindi-leg and Syed Nazir Ahmed for Lahore-leg), Col. Usman Anwari (security manager), Dr. Wajid Ali Rafai (team doctor) and Muhammad Ehsan (masseur)