Salman Ali Agha removed as Pakistan’s T20I captain

Pakistan all-rounder Salman Agha pictured during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 match against India at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on February 15, 2026. — ICC

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has removed Salman Ali Agha as the national T20I captain and appointed Sahibzada Farhan as his successor ahead of the upcoming home series against Sri Lanka.

Farhan recently led Pakistan at the 2026 Asian Games, where they reached the final and secured the silver medal after losing to India.

The change was announced as the PCB unveiled the squads for the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka and the ODI tri-series involving Pakistan, England and Sri Lanka.

The decision comes amid the PCB’s reported long-term planning for the 2028 T20 World Cup, with the board looking to build a pool of players who can form the core of the national side for the global tournament.

Salman’s recent struggles in international cricket have reportedly made it difficult for him to retain the captaincy. The all-rounder had been leading Pakistan in the shortest format, but the team management has now opted for a change in leadership as part of its longer-term plans.

Salman took over as Pakistan’s T20I captain in March 2025 and led the side during the 2025 Asia Cup, several bilateral series and the 2026 T20 World Cup. He had captained Pakistan in 50 T20Is by the start of the World Cup, recording 31 victories and 18 defeats.

Farhan, meanwhile, will take charge of the T20I side for the three-match series against Sri Lanka, with all three matches scheduled to be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The squad features several notable changes, including a maiden white-ball call-up for Razaullah, who impressed with his batting during the third Test against England.

Wicketkeeper-batter Saad Baig has been included in the ODI squad, while Mohammad Imran Randhawa has earned his maiden T20I call-up.

Salman has been left out of the T20I squad following his removal as captain. Wicketkeeper-batter Usman Khan and spinner Usman Tariq have also been omitted from the squads.

Meanwhile, pacers Ali Raza, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Akif Javed and Ahmed Daniyal, who were part of Pakistan’s Asian Games squad, have not been selected for the upcoming home assignments.

The first T20I against Sri Lanka will be played on 9 October, followed by the second and third matches on 11 and 13 October respectively.

Pakistan will then feature in a seven-match ODI tri-series involving England and Sri Lanka. The opening three matches will be played in Rawalpindi before the tournament moves to Lahore for the remaining league fixtures and the final.

Pakistan T20I squad for Sri Lanka series

Sahibzada Farhan (c), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Arafat Minhas, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Khawaja Nafay (wk), Maaz Sadaqat, Naseem Shah, Razaullah, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Shadab Khan and Sufiyan Moqim.