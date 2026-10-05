Islam Makhachev to start new chapter outside UFC

An undated picture of Russia’s Islam Makhachev. — UFC Official

Islam Makhachev has enrolled in a master’s degree program at Plekhanov Russian University of Economics in Dubai.

The reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight champion is undertaking a new challenge outside combat sports.

Islam (29-1) broke the UFC’s official win streak record after defending his welterweight title against Ian Machado Garry in August for his 17th consecutive win.

The record was previously held by former middleweight champion Anderson Silva; he won 16 fights in a row.

It was Islam's first title defence after moving up a division and winning the title against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322.

He has now turned his attention to strengthening his educational credentials.

Plekhanov University announced Islam Makhachev’s enrollment on its website.

“Plekhanov University proudly welcomes UFC champion Islam Makhachev to its community as a master's student, marking the beginning of a new chapter in his journey defined by ambition, discipline, and an unwavering pursuit of excellence,” the statement read.

“Makhachev reminds us that a person's strength is measured not by what they've already achieved, but by whether they're ready to become a student again. This powerful step distinguishes those who remain at the top from those who simply ascended to it once.

“For Plekhanov University, this is not just a prominent name on the student list, but an example of the values we share: discipline, responsibility, and the desire to grow. We wish Islam Makhachev success both in his studies and in his career ahead.”

Makhechev is aiming at a second title defence in the welterweight division before Ramadan. Carlos Prates is the leading candidate for Islam’s next challenge, though the UFC has yet to announce his next title defence.