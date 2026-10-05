Pakistan name white-ball squads for Sri Lanka T20Is, ODI tri-series

Pakistan team celebrates wicket of Oliver Peake during the third ODI match against Australia at Gaddafi Stadium on June 04, 2026 in Lahore, Pakistan. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced the men’s squads for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka and the ODI tri-series featuring England and Sri Lanka.

Right-handed opening batter Sahibzada Farhan, who recently led Pakistan at the Asian Games, will captain the national side in the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. Left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, meanwhile, will continue as Pakistan’s ODI captain for the tri-series.

Farhan recently led Pakistan at the 2026 Asian Games, where they reached the final and secured the silver medal after losing to India.

Razaullah, who impressed with his batting performance during the third Test against England, has earned his maiden white-ball call-up. Wicketkeeper-batter Saad Baig has been included in the ODI squad, while Mohammad Imran Randhawa has received his maiden T20I call-up.

All-rounder Salman Ali Agha has been left out after being removed as T20I captain, while wicketkeeper-batter Usman Khan and spinner Usman Tariq have also been omitted from the squads.

From the Asian Games squad, pacers Ali Raza, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Akif Javed and Ahmed Daniyal have been left out of the squads for the home series.

The T20I series will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, with the opening match scheduled for 9 October. The second and third T20Is will take place on 11 and 13 October, respectively.

Following the T20I series, Pakistan will participate in a seven-match ODI tri-series involving England and Sri Lanka. The first three matches will be played in Rawalpindi before the tournament moves to Lahore for the remaining league fixtures and the final.

Pakistan T20I squad

Sahibzada Farhan (c), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Arafat Minhas, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Nawaz, Muhammad Imran Randhawa, Khawaja Nafay (wk), Maaz Sadaqat, Naseem Shah, Razaullah, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Shadab Khan and Sufiyan Moqim.

Pakistan ODI squad

Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Abrar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Haris Rauf, Hasan Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Razaullah, Saad Baig (wk), Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan and Sufiyan Moqim.

Schedule

Sri Lanka tour of Pakistan — T20Is

9 October: First T20I — Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

11 October: Second T20I — Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

13 October: Third T20I — Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

ODI tri-series — Pakistan, England and Sri Lanka