Dave Allen predicts outcome of Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua

This collage of photos shows Anthony Joshua (left) and Tyson Fury. — Reuters

Dave Allen has predicted the outcome of the all-British showdown between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, saying the fight will end very early.

Fury and Joshua are scheduled to fight at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on December 11th, with tickets due to go on sale on October 9th.

At one stage, the showdown, which took a decade in the making, was headed to Madison Square Garden in New York; Fury agreed to fight in the US, but Joshua and his promoter Eddie Hearn refused, and the bout returned to British shores.

Allen has sparred with Joshua and Fury both, and knows exactly what it is like to step in the ring with the two biggest superstars of Britain.

"I think Fury wins,” Allen said in an interview with talkSPORT.

"And I think he wins very early. The Prenga fight, Joshua's punch resistance looks to be all gone.

"I think he's been down like six times in his last two professional contests [sic].”

Dave continued, saying Joshua is not the same fighter he was before, and he favours Fury.

"There has been lots of inactivity and he doesn't seem to be holding a shot the same way he used too which is a worry at his age,” Allen said.

"One thing he can do Joshua is punch, I can't see Fury coming and running, I think he'll try to put him away early.

"Apparently that is the plan, I think it will suit Joshua and it will be over in three rounds. I favour Fury, but Joshua also chinning him wouldn't be a surprise to me at all."