Alex Scott pulls out of England squad due to injury

An undated photo of England midfielder Alex Scott. — Reuters

Alex Scott has pulled out of England’s Nations League squad due to injury, the FA said on Monday.

The midfielder impressed manager Thomas Tuchel on his first international start against Croatia.

Scott sustained a thigh injury during Saturday's 7-0 thrashing of Croatia in the Nations League. According to British media, the Bournemouth player could be sidelined for several weeks.

Arsenal defender Ezri Konsa also pulled out of the squad.

After an impressive performance by Scott against Croatia, Tuchel said the Bournemouth midfielder could go on to give serious competition to regular Declan Rice for a spot in England's midfield.

With Rice having withdrawn from the squad before the international break began, Alex Scott started in midfield alongside Elliot Anderson on Saturday, and the pair dominated the play against veterans Luka Modric and Mateo Kovacic.

When asked if Arsenal's Rice place might be in danger in the team, Tuchel told reporters: "Of course, and he does, we need performances like this.

"This is just the nature of it. We will not survive on two central midfielders.

"Declan knows about his importance, and he's one of the very best midfielders in Europe.

"Nothing will change that. But it's exactly what we need. We need more, more, more, more variety. We need more, more, more options. Then it's always about the guys who are in camp. Alex was in the highest level."

England will play the Czech Republic at Wembley on Tuesday in their next Nations League game.