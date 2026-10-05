Sri Lanka defeat Bangladesh to secure first win in U19 Women's T20 tri-series

Sri Lankan players celebrate during the third Women's U19 Tri-Nation T20 Series match against Bangladesh at Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on October 5, 2026. — PCB

FAISALABAD: Sri Lanka secured their first victory in the third match of the Women's U19 Tri-Nation T20 Series, defeating Bangladesh by four wickets at Iqbal Stadium on Monday.

Batting first after being put in, Bangladesh Women Under-19s posted 119-7 in their allotted 20 overs, with Sadia Islam top-scoring with a brisk 39.

Sadia struck four fours and two sixes in her 22-ball knock, providing Bangladesh with valuable momentum during the middle overs. Nishita Akter Nishi also made a useful contribution, scoring 26 off 35 deliveries.

Bangladesh suffered an early setback when Myumna Naher Shornamoni was dismissed for one, leaving the score at 5-1. Achena Jannat Emanta then contributed 16 before departing, while Nishita helped steady the innings.

Bibi Ayesha was dismissed without scoring before Sadia accelerated the scoring rate with an aggressive knock. She was eventually dismissed for 39, with Bangladesh reaching 96 for five.

Sadia Akter added 18 off 17 balls, including a four and a six, before being dismissed with the score on 109. Farjana Easmin remained unbeaten on six off seven deliveries, while Shaboni Rani Shil contributed three as Bangladesh finished their innings.

For Sri Lanka, Chamodi Herath and Aseni Thalagune claimed two wickets apiece, while Danodhya Sewmini and Pramudi Methsara picked up one wicket each.

In reply, Sri Lanka successfully chased down the 120-run target after losing six wickets.

Sanjana Kavindi De Silva top-scored for Sri Lanka with a composed 48 off 46 balls, hitting four fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 104.35. Her innings provided the foundation for the successful chase.

Vimoksha Balasuriya contributed 21 off 26 deliveries, including three fours, while Nethmi Upeksha added four off 10 balls. Manudi Dulansa Nanayakkara also played a useful cameo, scoring 11 off nine deliveries at a strike rate of 122.22.

Pramudi Methsara added nine runs before being run out, leaving Sri Lanka requiring further runs to complete the chase. Danodhya Sewmini then remained unbeaten on 10 off seven balls, while Limansa Thilakarathne finished not out on two from one delivery as Sri Lanka successfully reached the target.

For Bangladesh, Nishita Akter Nishi was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets, while Afrin Mim and Farjana Easmin claimed one wicket apiece.