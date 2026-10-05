Netherlands coach Xavi satisfied with team performance in first four games

Netherlands coach Xavi reacts during the Nations League Group A2 match against Serbia at Philips Stadion in Eindhoven on October 4, 2026. — Reuters

Netherlands coach Xavi Hernandez is satisfied with his team after coaching them for four matches, and said that he is trying to turn the squad into a family that supports each other.

After a 2-1 victory in the Nations League over Serbia on Sunday, the Netherlands moved to the top of Group A2 and are strong contenders to reach the quarter-finals in March.

“We fought like a family. We really had to suffer,” Xavi said.

“We had to defend, but we actually wanted to play possession football. But we couldn’t do that, and we couldn’t get a grip on the game because of Serbia, who did that really well.

“But when we switched to a different formation, things got better,” the Spanish World Cup winner added.

Xavi had the Netherlands play in different formations through his first four games. The Dutch team started with a home draw against Germany, then defeated Serbia away and a come-from-behind 2-2 draw in Greece last Thursday.

“We now know how to dominate games in different ways. But we also know how to defend at times in a low block or a mid-block," he said.

“In terms of our core values, I’m very satisfied. The players are wonderful people. But in footballing terms, we need to improve in all sorts of areas.”

The Netherlands conceded a goal for a 12th consecutive match on Sunday and Xavi said they have to work on their defence to become a team harder to score against.

“The most important thing is that we score one more than the opponent, but we want a clean sheet. That takes time," he added.

“I’m going to get some rest now first, because it was intense.

“I’ll continue to keep an eye on everyone. We are creating a family.”

Xavi’s side will next face Greece in Amsterdam on November 13 before playing Germany in Berlin three days later.