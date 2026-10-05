India announce Bhuvneshwar Kumar-led squad for Hong Kong Sixes 2026

Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrates dismissing Vikram Singh during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against Netherlands at Sydney Cricket Ground on October 27, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. — AFP

HYDERABAD: India have announced a strong seven-member squad for the Hong Kong Sixes 2026, with experienced fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar set to lead the side in the tournament from October 30 to November 1.

The 36-year-old may not be in line for an immediate return to India's international squad, but he will be back in action as captain of the six-a-side team.

The squad includes several players with international experience, with Bhuvneshwar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) teammate Krunal Pandya also included. Nitish Rana, Shashank Singh, T Natarajan, Rahul Tripathi and Rahul Tewatia complete the squad.

Apart from Shashank, all the other players have represented India at senior international level.

Bhuvneshwar, however, is likely to attract the most attention following a stellar campaign for RCB in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The right-arm pacer played a key role in RCB's title-winning campaign, taking 28 wickets in 16 matches.

Despite the tournament witnessing high-scoring encounters, Bhuvneshwar maintained an impressive economy rate of 7.95.

He continued his fine form in the UP T20 League in August and September, claiming 14 wickets in 11 matches. His performances have sparked discussions about a possible return to the Indian international set-up.

India managed only one victory in last year's Hong Kong Sixes. They secured a two-run DLS victory over Pakistan in their opening match but subsequently suffered defeats against Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates by 27 runs and four wickets respectively.

Pakistan enter this year's tournament as defending champions after beating Kuwait in the 2025 final.

Bhuvneshwar will take over the captaincy from Dinesh Karthik, who led India in last year's edition. The team also featured former India internationals Robin Uthappa and Stuart Binny.

India have won the Hong Kong Sixes title only once, with their sole triumph coming in 2005 when they defeated the West Indies in the final.

India squad for Hong Kong Sixes 2026

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), Krunal Pandya, Shashank Singh, Rahul Tewatia, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi and T Natarajan.