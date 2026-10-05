Alcaraz rallies from one set down to beat Munar in Japan Open semi-final

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after winning his semifinal match against Spain's Jaume Munar at Ariake Coliseum in Tokyo on October 5, 2026. — Reuters

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz reached the Japan Open final after overcoming early serve struggles to outclass fellow Spaniard Jaume Munar 5-7, 6-3, 6-1.

The Spaniard was out of action with a wrist injury and is aiming for his first singles title since his return.

Alcaraz completed the career Grand Slam after an Australian Open triumph in February but got injured two months later; he made a comeback at the US Open, where he was knocked out in the quarter-finals but hinted at a swift return to form.

The 23-year-old, who moved through the gears during Team Europe's triumphant Laver Cup campaign last month, did not get to an ideal start after losing the first set.

The Spanish tennis star was in a dominant position against Munar in Tokyo at 5-4 before gifting the opening set to his counterpart with two shaky service games.

The second set also did not start well for Alcaraz, but he raised his level to force a decider and the seven-times Grand Slam winner wore Munar down with stunning shot-making.

Alcaraz will next play either Jiri Lehecka or Valentin Vacherot on Tuesday in the final.

Carlos Alcaraz qualified for the semi-finals of the Japan Open on Sunday after an ailing Denis Shapovalov retired when the score was 7-6 (7/3), 2-1 in favour of the Spaniard.

His Canadian opponent was forced to withdraw after suffering an injury to his upper right thigh in the first game of the second set.