Pakistan Champions confirm WCL Season 3 withdrawal following PCB NOC refusal

Pakistan Champions' players celebrate after winning their World Championship of Legends 2025 match against England Champions at Edgbaston in Birmingham on July 18, 2025. — Livestream/screengrab

DUBAI: Pakistan Champions have confirmed that they will not participate in the ongoing World Championship of Legends (WCL) Season 3 after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) upheld its decision to refuse No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) to the team's players.

Pakistan Champions owner Kamil Khan had formally requested the PCB to reconsider its decision and remained engaged in discussions regarding the team's participation in the tournament.

However, the PCB maintained its stance, preventing the players from representing Pakistan Champions in the competition.

"Pakistan Champions regret to confirm that the team will not be able to participate in the ongoing World Championship of Legends (WCL), following the Pakistan Cricket Board's decision to uphold its refusal to issue the required NOC," the team said in a statement.

"We respect PCB's authority and its decision, while naturally being disappointed that our players will not have the opportunity to represent Pakistan Champions at this global gathering of cricketing legends.

"We sincerely thank our players, supporters and fans for their patience, understanding and continued support."

The development stems from a dispute that began during the previous WCL season in August 2025, when India Champions players refused to play their scheduled fixtures against Pakistan Champions, including a highly anticipated semi-final, amid political tensions.

The PCB subsequently criticised the WCL management's handling of the situation, accusing the organisers of "double standards", political interference and prioritising commercial interests over the spirit of the game.

The board consequently imposed a blanket ban on future participation in the league, with the board's stance remaining unchanged ahead of the October 2026 edition.

As a result, Pakistan's players, including captain Shahid Afridi, were unable to travel or take part in the tournament and were also absent from the trophy unveiling ceremony.

For the unversed, Pakistan Champions have been among the most successful and consistent sides in WCL history, finishing runners-up in both the inaugural Season 1 in 2024 and Season 2 in 2025.

In the first season, India Champions chased Pakistan's target of 156/6 with five balls to spare to win the inaugural title by five wickets.

In the following season, South Africa Champions successfully defended their total of 184/5, restricting Pakistan to 142/9 to secure a 42-run victory.