Michael Bracewell opts for casual contract to pursue BBL opportunity

New Zealand’s Michael Bracewell looks on during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 net session at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on February 7, 2026, in Chennai, India. — ICC

AUCKLAND: Michael Bracewell will move to a casual contract for the 2026–27 season to pursue an opportunity in the Big Bash League (BBL), New Zealand Cricket (NZC) announced on Monday.

Nick Kelly will replace Bracewell on New Zealand’s central contract list, earning his first national contract 11 years after making his first-class debut.

Bracewell joins Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne and Tim Seifert as the other casually contracted players for the upcoming season.

The 35-year-old all-rounder remains in contention for New Zealand’s five-match home T20I series against India, which begins in Christchurch on October 22.

“The backing from New Zealand Cricket for me to take this opportunity at this stage of my career means a lot,” Bracewell said. “As a white-ball-only player, this felt like too good an opportunity to pass up.

“I’m still very much committed to the Blackcaps and can’t wait to be involved in the upcoming India tour and future white-ball series.”

Bracewell also has his sights set on the inaugural NZ20 competition, which is scheduled to be introduced next summer.

Meanwhile, 33-year-old top-order batter Kelly has earned his first central contract after making his international debut in March 2025.

He has represented New Zealand 15 times across formats, including two T20Is as captain when he stood in for the injured Tom Latham during the team’s tour of Bangladesh earlier this year.

New Zealand head coach Rob Walter, who coached Kelly for two seasons at Otago, praised the batter’s consistent domestic performances.

“Nick’s been a standout performer in domestic cricket for several seasons now and it’s testament to his hard work that he’s earned this first contract at this stage of his career,” Walter said.

“Introducing players like Nick to international cricket a bit later certainly has its advantages in terms of the player knowing their game and being able to trust themselves to perform under pressure.”

Kelly has scored three half-centuries in his last four ODIs and Walter believes the batter has earned his opportunity after impressive performances against Bangladesh and the West Indies.

“Nick stuck his hand up with his performances against Bangladesh and the West Indies in what were at times challenging batting conditions,” Walter said.

“He has more than 300 professional matches under his belt and is one of the best fielders in the country, so he adds a lot to our contracted group.”