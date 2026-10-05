England to face Western Australia XI in Perth warm-up ahead of Australia tour

England's Joe Root (centre), Jordan Cox (right) and Harry Brook celebrate victory during the third ODI match against Sri Lanka at The Kia Oval on September 27, 2026 in London, England. — AFP

LONDON: England are set to play a 50-over warm-up match against a Western Australia XI in Perth on November 7 as part of their preparations for their eight-match white-ball tour of Australia.

The day game will be held at the WACA Ground ahead of England’s three-match ODI series against Australia, which begins on November 13 at Perth Stadium. The second ODI will be played in Adelaide on November 15, followed by the third in Hobart on November 18.

England are expected to field a near full-strength ODI squad in Australia, although some of their Test stars could be rested during the five-match T20I series, which runs from November 21 to December 2, as they prepare for their Test tour of South Africa.

Australia face a similar scheduling challenge, with some of their Test bowlers likely to require careful management following their three-match Test tour of South Africa, which concludes on October 31. Their four-Test series against New Zealand begins on December 9.

England faced criticism for not arranging a full-fledged warm-up match in Perth ahead of last year’s Ashes tour. Instead, they played an intra-squad fixture on a slow surface at Lilac Hill, a club ground in Perth’s eastern suburbs, before suffering a heavy defeat inside two days in the opening Test at Perth Stadium.

Under white-ball head coach Brendon McCullum, England have opted for a different approach this year.

“Aside from Jos [Buttler], Joe [Root] and Adil Rashid, there’s not a lot of experience in that side,” McCullum said last month. “You’ve got to try to navigate what you can and try to include what you can alongside the opposition you’re playing and make sure they are of high quality.”

However, the strength of the Western Australia XI remains uncertain after the state’s one-day side made a poor start to the domestic season. The warm-up falls midway through an 11-day gap between their away Sheffield Shield matches in Adelaide and Melbourne.

It is unlikely that Western Australia’s Test and ODI players Cameron Green, Josh Inglis and Cooper Connolly will be made available just six days after the conclusion of the third Test in South Africa.

Fast bowlers Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson and Mahli Beardman could be considered, depending on their fitness. Richardson and Morris’ red-ball workloads are also likely to influence their availability.

Morris and Western Australia Shield captain Aaron Hardie previously faced England when the two sides met in a tour match at the WACA during the 2017-18 season. That fixture also featured a young Tim David and Josh Philippe, along with Australia white-ball pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile.