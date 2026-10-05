West Indies add Amir Jangoo to T20I squad as cover for injured Jewel Andrew

The collage features West Indies batter Amir Jangoo (left) and wicketkeeper Jewel Andrew. — AFP

West Indies have added wicketkeeper-batter Amir Jangoo to their squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against India as cover for Jewel Andrew, who sustained a finger injury during the third ODI on Saturday.

Andrew has not been ruled out of the T20I series and remains under observation, with Cricket West Indies (CWI) confirming that he “is still being monitored and assessed by the medical team”.

The 19-year-old injured his finger while taking a catch to dismiss Naman Dhir at cover during the third ODI and was taken to hospital for scans. Fortunately for Andrew and West Indies, the scans revealed no fracture. However, he did not bat during West Indies’ successful chase.

Andrew had been dismissed for a first-ball duck in the opening ODI before missing the second match and returning to the XI for the third game.

Jangoo, 29, is considered more of a long-format player but has represented West Indies in seven T20Is since making his international debut in December 2024. He has scored 163 runs in the format at a strike rate of 120.74.

His overall T20 record is less impressive, with 34 appearances producing a strike rate of 104.25. However, Jangoo played a key role in Antigua and Barbuda Falcons’ run to the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2026 title, scoring 213 runs at a strike rate of 107.57.

His most significant contribution came in the final, when he smashed an unbeaten 57 off 34 balls, including four fours and three sixes, as Falcons defeated Jamaica Kingsmen by eight wickets.

Jangoo was in excellent form during the ODI series against India, scoring 58 not out, 114 and 67. His 239 runs saw him finish third among the leading run-scorers across both teams, behind Shubman Gill’s 334 and Shai Hope’s 278.

The first T20I will be played in Lucknow on Tuesday, followed by matches in Ranchi on October 9, Indore on October 11, Hyderabad on October 14 and Bengaluru on October 17.