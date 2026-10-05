India, West Indies sanctioned for slow over-rates during third ODI

India's Rohit Sharma (left) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (centre) run between the wickets as West Indies' Alzarri Joseph looks on during the third ODI at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium on the outskirts of Chandigarh on October 3, 2026. — AFP

NEW CHANDIGARH: India and West Indies have been sanctioned for maintaining slow over-rates during the third and final ODI of their series at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

India were fined 20 per cent of their match fee, while West Indies were fined 10 per cent after being found to have bowled four and two overs short of their required over-rates respectively, after time allowances were taken into consideration.

Prakash Bhatt of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanctions.

Both captains pleaded guilty to the offences and accepted the proposed sanctions, meaning there was no need for formal hearings.

The charges were brought by on-field umpires Jayaraman Madanagopal and Sam Nogajski, third umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid and fourth umpire Virender Sharma.

West Indies entered the final ODI having already conceded the three-match series 2-0 but ended the ODI leg of their India tour on a high with a historic victory in New Chandigarh.

Shai Hope produced a stunning unbeaten 162 as West Indies successfully chased down a target of 352, securing their highest successful run chase in men's ODIs.

The two sides will now shift their focus to the five-match T20I series, which is scheduled to begin on 6 October.

T20I squads

India: Shreyas Iyer (c), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav and Mayank Yadav.

West Indies: Shai Hope (c), Jewel Andrew, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Kamil Pooran, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Romario Shepherd and Shamar Springer.