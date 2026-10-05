Farhan to lead as major changes expected in Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka T20Is

The collage of photos features Pakistan's opening batter Sahibzada Farhan (left), alongside Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam. — AFP/ICC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan have taken a principle decision to appoint opening batter Sahibzada Farhan as captain in place of Salman Ali Agha for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, according to a report by Jang Newspaper on Monday.

Farhan is set to lead a young Pakistan side featuring several experienced players on home soil for the first time.

The Pakistan team is scheduled to arrive in Islamabad on Monday after winning the silver medal at the Asian Games 2026.

According to sources, former captain Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah and Fakhar Zaman are likely to be included in the squad for the T20I series.

However, Ahmed Daniyal, Saad Masood, Haider Ali and Mohammad Wasim Jnr are unlikely to retain their places, while Shaheen Shah Afridi is also not expected to be given an opportunity.

Farhan recently led Pakistan's young squad at the Asian Games 2026, where the team reached the final of the tournament for the first time and secured the silver medal.

Pakistan suffered a narrow 19-run defeat against arch-rivals India in the final after being set a target of 212. The Green Shirts finished on 192-6 despite a blistering half-century from Hasan Nawaz, who scored 96.

The 24-year-old batter smashed seven sixes and five fours, equalling the record for the most sixes by a Pakistani batter in a T20I innings.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka will begin their three-match T20I series on Friday, with all three matches scheduled to be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from October 9 to 13.

The tour marks Sri Lanka's first visit to Pakistan for a bilateral short-format series since 2019, when they played a three-match T20I series at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium. Pakistan dominated that series, completing a 3-0 clean sweep.

The two sides have faced each other 31 times in T20Is, with Pakistan holding the upper hand with 18 victories compared to Sri Lanka's 13.

Following the T20I series, England will join Pakistan and Sri Lanka for an ODI tri-series, which will be staged in Rawalpindi and Lahore.

The tri-series will begin with Pakistan taking on Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on October 18. Pakistan will then face England at the same venue on October 20, before Sri Lanka meet England on October 22.

The teams will subsequently move to Lahore, where Pakistan will face England in the fourth match at Gaddafi Stadium on October 25. Pakistan will then take on Sri Lanka at the same venue on October 27.

Sri Lanka and England will contest the sixth match on October 29, with the top two teams advancing to the final at Gaddafi Stadium on October 31.

Following the tri-series, Sri Lanka will play a three-day warm-up match in Islamabad from November 4 to 6 before beginning their two-Test series against Pakistan.

The Test series will form part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle. The first Test will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from November 9 to 13, while the second Test will take place at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore from November 17 to 21.