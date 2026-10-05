Sri Lanka's first contingent arrives in Islamabad ahead of Pakistan T20I series

The Sri Lankan team’s first contingent arrived in Islamabad ahead of the T20I series against Pakistan after landing at Islamabad International Airport on October 4, 2026. - PCB

ISLAMABAD: The first contingent of the Sri Lankan cricket team has arrived in the capital ahead of their upcoming tour of Pakistan, with the three-match T20I series set to begin later this week.

The 13-member group comprises eight players from Sri Lanka’s T20I squad and five members of the team management.

T20I captain Kusal Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana and Eshan Malinga are among the players who arrived in Islamabad. Kamindu Mendis, Lahiru Udara, Chamindu Wickramasinghe and Dunith Wellalage are the other players in the first group.

Sri Lanka’s head coach, two more players and two additional officials are scheduled to arrive in Islamabad on Monday, while the remaining five members of the T20I squad will reach Pakistan on Tuesday.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka will begin their three-match T20I series on Friday, with all three matches scheduled to be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from October 9 to 13.

The tour marks Sri Lanka’s first visit to Pakistan for a bilateral short-format series since 2019, when they played a three-match T20I series at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium. Pakistan dominated that series, completing a 3-0 clean sweep.

The two sides have faced each other 31 times in T20Is, with Pakistan holding the upper hand with 18 victories compared to Sri Lanka’s 13.

Following the T20I series, England will join Pakistan and Sri Lanka for an ODI tri-series, which will be staged in Rawalpindi and Lahore.

The tri-series will begin with Pakistan taking on Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on October 18. Pakistan will then face England at the same venue on October 20, before Sri Lanka meet England on October 22.

The teams will subsequently move to Lahore, where Pakistan will face England in the fourth match at Gaddafi Stadium on October 25. Pakistan will then take on Sri Lanka at the same venue on October 27.

Sri Lanka and England will contest the sixth match on October 29, with the top two teams advancing to the final at Gaddafi Stadium on October 31.

Following the tri-series, Sri Lanka will play a three-day warm-up match in Islamabad from November 4 to 6 before beginning their two-Test series against Pakistan.

The Test series will form part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle. The first Test will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from November 9 to 13, while the second Test will take place at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore from November 17 to 21.

Sri Lanka squad for T20I series against Pakistan

Kusal Mendis (c), Kamil Mishara, Sineth Jayawardena, Lahiru Udara, Sahan Arachchige, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Eshan Malinga and Dushmantha Chameera (subject to fitness).