Shaun Tait agrees PCB deal to become Pakistan's bowling consultant: sources

Former Pakistan bowling coach Shaun Tait gestures during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23, 2022, in Melbourne, Australia. - AFP

LAHORE: Former Australia fast bowler Shaun Tait has reached an agreement with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to take up the role of bowling consultant, sources told Geo News on Sunday.

According to sources, the PCB is expected to formally announce Tait’s appointment soon, with the former pacer likely to arrive in Pakistan early next week to take charge of his responsibilities.

Tait, who represented Australia in three Tests, 35 ODIs and 21 T20Is, has previously worked with the Pakistan team as their full-time bowling coach and is familiar with the country’s pace-bowling setup.

The 43-year-old officially took charge as Pakistan’s bowling coach ahead of Australia’s historic tour of Pakistan in March 2022. He remained in the role until the conclusion of Pakistan’s home series against New Zealand in January 2023.

Tait had initially signed a one-year contract with the PCB. However, following organisational changes within the board, his contract was not renewed after the completion of the agreed period.

The former Australia international most recently worked with Bangladesh’s fast-bowling unit before stepping down from the role earlier this year.

During his time with Bangladesh, Tait had expressed concerns about the demands of serving as a permanent bowling coach across all three formats. Considering his preference for a consultancy role, the PCB approached him for the position of bowling consultant, sources added.

While stepping down as Bangladesh’s bowling coach, Tait had said: “The full-time role of year-round red and white-ball cricket, my 12 months was enough and it’s time to just step back and give my family a little bit more time.”

Tait is expected to meet PCB officials upon his arrival in Pakistan to complete the remaining contractual formalities before formally assuming responsibility for the national team’s pace attack.

His appointment comes ahead of Pakistan’s upcoming home series against Sri Lanka, which includes T20Is and Tests, as well as an ODI tri-series featuring England as the third participant, with the PCB seeking to strengthen its fast-bowling setup for the forthcoming international assignments.