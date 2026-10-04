Anrich Nortje eyes Test return against Australia after lengthy red-ball absence

South Africa fast bowler Anrich Nortje pictured during an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 net session at Eden Gardens on March 3, 2026, in Kolkata, India. — ICC

DURBAN: South Africa fast bowler Anrich Nortje is hopeful of making his Test return against Australia after nearly four years away from first-class cricket, saying he has been preparing extensively with the red ball.

Nortje has not played a first-class match since his last Test against the West Indies in Centurion three years and eight months ago. However, the pacer revealed that red-ball preparation has remained a key part of his training as he targets a return to the longest format.

“My preparation from quite some time back has been red-ball,” Nortje said in Durban, where South Africa have begun preparations for their three-Test series against Australia, starting on October 9.

“I’ve been focusing quite a bit on trying to execute skills with the red ball, build loads gradually and in the right way, and try to get the overs up. It’s something I’ve been doing for quite some time, whether on my own or whatever it might be.

“There has been quite some effort put in to try and upskill again and improve from where I left off. There were one or two things that were lacking that I wanted to improve.”

Nortje has also worked closely with South Africa’s national bowling coach Piet Botha, who is based in Gqeberha, the same area as the fast bowler.

The pair have developed a plan aimed at preparing Nortje for a Test comeback following his lengthy absence from red-ball cricket.

“He’s always been a good reference,” Nortje said of Botha. “There are a lot of things recently that I’ve done on my own as well. I’ve never recorded myself as much.

“I had to see where I could improve action-wise and skills-wise, and there has been a good amount of chat with coach Piet. The stuff that I’ve been working on myself has been alignments and trying to get the action better, stronger, more sustainable and more reliable.

“Then I’ve been sending it through to coach Piet and seeing if it all checks out.”

Nortje’s return to Test cricket has required careful management because of his history of serious injuries, including stress fractures in his back.

The 32-year-old has operated largely as a T20 specialist over the past three years, with the workload associated with his high pace a major factor in managing his body.

Since his last Test, in which he bowled 29 overs against the West Indies, Nortje’s highest workload in a match has been eight overs, which came in an ODI against the Netherlands in March 2023. He has not bowled more than five overs in a match since April 2023.

However, the prospect of returning to Test cricket has provided Nortje with additional motivation.

“You don’t think of the tough times in T20 cricket. You just think about executing skills there, whereas in Tests, you think about the tough times, the good times, the hard work and think that gets you through some sessions,” he said.

“I’ll be very excited if I can put my Test cap on again. Growing up, it’s the format you want to play. It’s the motivation when you train.”

The prospect of facing Australia has added further motivation for Nortje, with South Africa having endured difficult encounters against the Australians in recent years.

“There’s just that little bit of extra X-factor that comes out, or fire and energy that comes out,” Nortje said. “Guys want to do well, and everyone wants to perform. It is a big series.”

Nortje has faced Australia in only one Test series, during South Africa’s tour in 2022-23. The Proteas lost the three-match series 2-0, with rain preventing Australia from completing a clean sweep in the third Test.

Nortje played in all three matches and claimed seven wickets, while Kagiso Rabada finished as South Africa’s leading wicket-taker with 11 dismissals.

Reflecting on that series, Nortje admitted he wanted to deliver a better performance if given another opportunity against Australia.

“Personally, we always said we want to try to rectify things when we get them back home,” he said. “It was a tough series. I enjoyed the series and learned a lot from it, but we wanted to get them in South Africa and do well. That’s what’s in my head.”

Nortje also praised South Africa’s progress under head coach Shukri Conrad and hopes to contribute to the team if selected.

“The way the team has progressed over the last few years has been amazing under coach Shuks (Shukri Conrad),” he said.

“It’s been really good, the way they’ve played and the way they’ve gone about things. Hopefully, I can just add 1%, 2%, or whatever it might be, to help the team.

“The guys have grown quite a bit. They’ve played a lot. They’ve done really well. They’ve been successful. Hopefully, I can just add on to that. I’m very, very keen to get going and be on the park and try to do well for the country.”

Nortje is not centrally contracted to Cricket South Africa but has made himself available to the national team across formats. He has represented the Dolphins in domestic T20 cricket and remains active in the SA20 and other franchise leagues around the world.

South Africa are scheduled to play a two-day intra-squad match before finalising their 15-member squad for the Australia series.

Nortje has a strong chance of featuring in the playing XI, with South Africa dealing with several injuries to their fast-bowling options.

Rabada’s availability remains uncertain due to a hamstring concern, while Lungi Ngidi, Kwena Maphaka and Ottneil Baartman have already been ruled out of the series through injury.

The first Test against Australia is scheduled to begin on October 9, with Nortje now hoping his extensive red-ball preparation will earn him another opportunity to wear the Test cap for South Africa.