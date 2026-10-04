Luis De la Fuente hails Lamine Yamal’s path to ‘legend’ status

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente reacts against Croatia in Nations League on September 29, 2026. — Reuters

OVIEDO: Spain coach Luis de la Fuente believes Lamine Yamal is on the path to becoming a ‘legend’ after being left stunned by the teenager’s latest spectacular goal in Saturday’s 3-1 Nations League victory over Czechia.

Yamal opened the scoring in the sixth minute with another trademark effort, cutting inside from the right before curling a left-footed shot into the top corner. De la Fuente reacted by putting both hands on his head in disbelief.

Another game, another Lamine Yamal goal 🪄#NationsLeague https://t.co/6DavNtGw0J — UEFA EURO (@UEFAEURO) October 3, 2026

Reflecting on Yamal’s brilliance, de la Fuente praised his exceptional talent while stressing that the teenager has even greater potential to fulfil.

“Lamine never stops surprising us -- all of us,” de la Fuente said after the match.

“He has so much talent and so much quality. He still has a lot to offer us, too, and there is a long way to go to until we see the best Lamine, even if he is making giant strikes all the time.”

The 19-year-old has been in outstanding form during the international break, scoring four goals in three matches as Spain opened their Nations League campaign with three consecutive victories.

De la Fuente also backed Yamal’s Ballon d’Or credentials, saying: “If he was the only Spanish player nominated for the Ballon d'Or, I would say yes, he's best in the world.”

“He does everything well. If he's not the best, then it's because of competition from the other Spanish players, and even then he's one of the best for sure.

“Lamine is on the path to becoming a legend.”

Spain next travel to Croatia on Tuesday.