Ahmed Shahzad slams Saim Ayub over baby-cradle send-off to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

The collage features Pakistan cricketer Ahmed Shahzad (left) and all-rounder Saim Ayub. — YouTube/Ahmed Shahzad/X

KARACHI: Pakistan opening batter Ahmed Shahzad has criticised all-rounder Saim Ayub for his baby-cradle send-off to India’s 15-year-old opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during the men’s cricket final at the Asian Games 2026.

Speaking in a YouTube video uploaded on his channel, Shahzad questioned the need for such a celebration against a teenage opposition player. He also expressed disappointment over Pakistan’s overall performance against India, urging the players to show greater fight and responsibility in high-pressure matches.

“You guys are the ones who made this. You should be doing this, or the world should be doing this. The way the world has made you a kid, India has made you a kid in cricket,” Shahzad said.

The 34-year-old then turned his attention to Ayub’s overall contribution, questioning his effectiveness with both bat and ball. Shahzad also criticised Pakistan for repeatedly failing to put up a strong fight against India and stressed the importance of players capitalising on their opportunities.

“You lost your fourth or fifth match to them. You don’t show your fight, you don’t finish your action. What did you do? Neither does Saim Ayub know how to bat, nor does he know how to bowl well,” he stated.

Shahzad also highlighted Pakistan’s fielding mistakes in the final, particularly the dropped catch of India batter Abhishek Sharma. He said such missed opportunities can prove costly in high-pressure matches and urged the players to make the most of the chances that come their way.

“Catches are important. You dropped Abhishek Sharma’s catch and gave him a chance. You made the whole of Pakistan bow down. You lost. If you got the chance, you should perform and execute,” he concluded.

Shahzad’s remarks came after Ayub sparked controversy with his celebration following the dismissal of Sooryavanshi during the final at Korogi Sports Park.

The incident occurred on the first delivery of the third over of India’s innings, when Ayub bowled a length delivery just outside off stump. Sooryavanshi attempted a reverse sweep, but extra bounce saw the ball glance off his gloves and carry through to wicketkeeper Usman Khan.

Ayub, who claimed Pakistan’s first breakthrough of the high-profile fixture, celebrated animatedly before performing a baby-cradle send-off towards the teenage batter. Sooryavanshi scored 15 off nine deliveries before his dismissal.

The gesture did not sit well with several Indian fans, who took to social media to express their displeasure with the Pakistan all-rounder, with some also directing abusive comments towards him.

Pakistan went on to secure their first-ever silver medal in the men’s cricket competition at the Asian Games after suffering a 19-run defeat to India in a hard-fought final. Chasing 212, Pakistan were restricted to 192 in their allotted 20 overs.