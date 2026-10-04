Aryna Sabalenka suffers shock China Open exit

An undated picture of World number two Aryna Sabalenka. — Reuters

BEIJING: World number two Aryna Sabalenka suffered a surprise China Open exit after Czech qualifier Nikola Bartunkova produced a major upset to defeat the Belarusian 6-4, 6-3 here at Diamond Court on Saturday.

Bartunkova, ranked 34th in the world, continued her breakthrough season by eliminating the second seed in straight sets at the WTA 1000 event.

Reflecting on her triumph, Bartunkova said she stayed calm and focused on her own game while expressing her delight at defeating the “legend” Sabalenka.

"I focused on myself, to be calm," said Bartunkova, who will face Austria's Sinja Kraus next.

"She's a legend, so I'm really happy that I won the match."

It is pertinent t to mention that Sabalenka's defeat came a day after top seed Elena Rybakina was also knocked out.

The Kazakh, who defeated Sabalenka in last month's US Open final to take over the world number one ranking, lost to Armenian world number 118 Alina Charaeva.

It is the first time since 2015 that the top two seeds have failed to reach the China Open round of 16.

Sabalenka has endured a difficult season by her high standards and will finish without a Grand Slam title for the first time since 2022.

She has also struggled with her emotions on court and has not won a title since completing the Sunshine Double at Indian Wells and Miami in March.

Against Bartunkova, she failed to convert any of her five break points and threw her racquet after falling a break behind early in the second set.