Natalia Silva crowned UFC flyweight champion

Natalia Silva (red gloves) celebrates after the fight against Wang Cong (blue gloves) during UFC 332 at Delta Center on Oct 3, 2026. — Reuters

SALT LAKE CITY: Natalia Silva was crowned the new UFC women’s flyweight champion after beating China’s Wang Cong by unanimous decision to claim the vacant title at UFC 332 on Saturday.

Silva had originally been scheduled to face Valentina Shevchenko for the championship, but the bout was cancelled after Shevchenko was forced to vacate the belt last month because of injury.

The Brazilian produced a dominant performance over five rounds in Salt Lake City to extend her winning streak to 15 fights. The judges scored the contest 48-47, 48-47 and 49-46 in Silva’s favour.

Reflecting on her triumph, Silva said the victory was the result of faith, perseverance and a hard-fought battle against a tough opponent.

“I want to tell this to everyone... don't give up on anything,” Silva said in her post-fight interview.

“This belt here is because God gave me the opportunity. I knew [Wang] was a tough fighter. This fight proved why she was challenging me.

“This is the beginning of Natalia Silva. I'm the new queen.”

🚨 Natalia Silva defeats Wang Cong by unanimous decision and becomes the new UFC women's flyweight champion



(48-47 x2, 49-46) #UFC332pic.twitter.com/zbvwZ2PsVg — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) October 4, 2026

The 29-year-old entered the contest as the favourite and controlled much of the fight against Wang, who was unable to prevent Silva from securing the vacant championship.

Former champion Shevchenko later congratulated Silva on social media while making it clear she intends to regain the title.

“Well deserved Natalia! Congratulations,” Shevchenko wrote on X.

“It's my pleasure to know that UFC Champion's belt is now holding deserving martial artist - such as you are.

“But don't get too comfortable - keep it warm, I'm coming soon for my belt.”