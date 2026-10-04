Luka Modric ‘ashamed’ after Croatia suffer biggest-ever loss to England

Croatia's Luka Modric shakes hands with teammates after the match against England in the UEFA Nations League here at Stadion HNK Rijeka on September 29, 2026. — Reuters

RIJEKA: Croatia captain Luka Modric said he felt ‘ashamed’ for the first time in his 20-year international career after his side suffered a record 7-0 defeat by England in the UEFA Nations League here at Stadion HNK Rijeka on Saturday.

Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka both scored twice as England produced a dominant display, with Anthony Gordon, Jude Bellingham and Morgan Rogers also finding the net.

The heavy loss was Croatia’s biggest since the country became independent in 1991, leaving Modric deeply frustrated after starting the match.

Modric expressed deep disappointment after Croatia’s record defeat, saying the heavy loss was unacceptable and had left him ashamed of the team’s performance.

“I've been with the national team for 20 years, and this is the first time I've felt ashamed after a match,” the AC Milan midfielder told reporters.

“You can lose, or play against an opponent who is better -- and they are right now. But in any case, losing like this and squandering the reputation we've built over the years is unacceptable. I feel ashamed.”

The result was a stark contrast to Croatia’s famous victory over England in the 2018 World Cup semi-final, when Modric helped his country reach the final.

Croatia coach Slaven Bilic accepted responsibility after his side conceded 12 goals in their last three matches, including a 4-1 defeat by Spain on Tuesday.

“Since taking over this summer, there have been issues -- there certainly have. But the responsibility is mine ... It was simply a collective blackout.”

Croatia now face another difficult test when they host world champions Spain on Tuesday.