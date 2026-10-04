Shubman Gill identifies key areas India must improve ahead of 2027 World Cup

India captain Shubman Gill gestures during the first ODI against the West Indies at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on September 27, 2026. - AFP

NEW CHANDIGARH: India captain Shubman Gill has acknowledged that his side still have several areas to fine-tune in ODIs despite winning their series against the West Indies, highlighting fielding and death bowling as key concerns ahead of next year’s 50-over World Cup.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Gill said India need greater clarity in their approach during the death overs, particularly when deciding whether to attack or defend.

“I feel sometimes we are not really clear whether we are attacking or defending, especially when we are bowling in the death overs,” Gill said.

“One-dayers are such a game that if the opposition are five or six down, you are never really sure what fields to take, whether we are going for the death too early or still bowling kind of like middle overs. I think these are some areas where we definitely need to be better.”

India were without premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who was on Asian Games duty, while all-rounder Hardik Pandya missed the series through injury. With limited ODI matches remaining before the 2027 World Cup, head coach Gautam Gambhir had stressed the importance of identifying reliable options within the squad.

The team’s selections throughout the series reflected that approach, with several fringe players given opportunities alongside the established names.

Mohammed Siraj featured in only one of the three matches and did not bowl during the death overs in that game. In New Chandigarh, debutants Anshul Kamboj and Gurnoor Brar, along with off-spinner Naman Dhir, were used during the final 10 overs.

In Guwahati, another debutant, Auqib Nabi, helped restrict the West Indies during the closing stages in a high-scoring contest in which India posted 405 before the visitors chased down the target.

Although bowlers from both sides struggled in conditions that favoured the batters, the exposure provided valuable experience to India’s back-up options ahead of the World Cup.

India’s fielding was another area of concern for Gill. Despite recovering from 4-2 to post 351 after opting to bat first on Saturday, India eventually suffered defeat as the West Indies completed the chase.

“Decently pleased [with the progress],” Gill said while assessing India’s overall performance across the series. “But I think there are still some areas [of improvement]. I think our fielding could be much better.

“Overall in the series, I think we dropped six or seven catches, which is not a good sign leading up to the World Cup. You want your fielding to be top-notch.”

Gill was pleased with India’s total but admitted that the West Indies managed to wrest back control late in the match. India were also penalised for a slow over rate, leaving them with only four fielders outside the inner circle for the final few deliveries after the 46th over.

“I think the game was in control,” Gill said. “But being behind four overs and then in the last [few overs], I think they took the game away from us. Had we not been short on the overs, I think the game might have gone to the last over.”

Gill was named Player of the Series after scoring 334 runs, including an unbeaten double-century during India’s successful chase of 406.

However, he was unable to make an impact with the bat in Saturday’s match, being dismissed early after edging Jayden Seales to Shai Hope, who completed a full-stretch, one-handed catch.

“You’re always disappointed whenever you get out early, but I think today there couldn’t have been much that I would have done on that ball,” he concluded.