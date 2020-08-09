Pak vs Eng: Need to learn from mistakes, post large totals says Misbah

Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq. Photo: AFP

Chief Selector cum head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has said that he wants his charges to learn from their mistakes after the team were handed a three-wicket defeat in the opening Test against England in Manchester on Saturday.

"We need to overcome this defeat by learning from our mistakes. We can play better than this and are capable of making a comeback," he said.

Chasing a target of 277 in the 4th innings England was struggling at 117/5 but a remarkable partnership by Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes of 139 runs turned the tables.

"I think we must give credit to England. They fought well after losing five wickets. The partnership between Woakes and Buttler took the match away from us. They batted well under pressure," Misbah said.

Past records have shown that England had never chased a target of over 220 successfully against Pakistan however Buttler's 75 and Woakes' unbeaten 84 saw the hosts dominate on the first Test.

The head coach felt that Pakistan would have won had they not been few runs short.

"I would say that we could have batted well in our second innings and if it was a 300+ target then the situation would have been different," he said.

"There is still a lot to learn for youngsters. Players did well and tried their best. England played well and they won," he said when asked about Pakistan’s young bowling attack.

The Men in Green will now travel to Southampton where team will play the next two Tests. The second Test between the two sides will start from August 13 while the third Test will begin on August 21.

The head coach has advised his side to post big totals in order to stand a chance against the opposition.

"It is important to bat well even in second innings. In conditions like England we need to put more runs on board," he said.



