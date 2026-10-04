Sri Lanka announce squad for ODI tri-series in Pakistan

Sri Lankan batters Kusal Mendis (left) and Pathum Nissanka pictured during an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 net session at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on February 21, 2026, in Kandy, Sri Lanka. — ICC

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Sunday announced a 16-member squad for the upcoming ODI tri-series against hosts Pakistan and England, scheduled to be played in Rawalpindi and Lahore from October 18 to 31.

Kusal Mendis will captain the Sri Lankan side, with Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kamil Mishara, Pavan Rathnayake, Sahan Arachchige, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage and Dasun Shanaka among the players named in the squad.

Opening batter Pathum Nissanka has been included in the lineup, but his travel remains subject to medical clearance. He will join the team only if he is declared fit to play.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka have dropped former captain Charith Asalanka from the squad for the ODI tri-series, which also features England.

Asalanka, who averages 40.55 in 88 ODIs, has been left out after managing scores of 1, 11 and 7 during the ODI leg of Sri Lanka’s recent tour of England.

Sri Lanka will first arrive in Pakistan on October 4 for a three-match T20I series against the hosts. All three matches will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from October 9 to 13.

England will then join Pakistan and Sri Lanka for the ODI tri-series, which will be staged across Rawalpindi and Lahore.

The tournament will begin with Pakistan taking on Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on October 18. Pakistan will then face England at the same venue on October 20, before Sri Lanka take on England on October 22.

The teams will subsequently move to Lahore, where Pakistan will face England in the fourth match at Gaddafi Stadium on October 25. Pakistan will then meet Sri Lanka at the same venue on October 27.

Sri Lanka and England will contest the sixth match on October 29, with the top two sides advancing to the final at Gaddafi Stadium on October 31.

Following the tri-series, Sri Lanka will play a three-day warm-up match in Islamabad from November 4 to 6 before beginning their two-Test series against Pakistan.

The Test series will form part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27. The first Test will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from November 9 to 13, while the second Test will take place at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore from November 17 to 21.

Sri Lanka squad for ODI tri-series: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (c), Pavan Rathnayake, Sahan Arachchige, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Sachindu Colombage, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka and Eshan Malinga.