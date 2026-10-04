Tyson Fury to ask Donald Trump to join his Anthony Joshua ring walk

This collage of photos shows Tyson Fury (left) with Donald Trump and on right during a face off with Anthony Joshua. — X/Reuters

Tyson Fury wants US President Donald Trump to join his ring walk for his fight with Anthony Joshua.

Fury and Joshua are scheduled to fight at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on December 11th, with tickets due to go on sale on October 9th.

At one stage, the showdown, which took a decade in the making, was headed to Madison Square Garden in New York; Fury agreed to fight in the US, but Joshua and his promoter Eddie Hearn refused, and the bout returned to British shores.

Before the venue and date were finalised, Fury was flown to Washington, DC, on a private jet, where he was courted by Trump. The president had intervened to grant Fury a visa after the British boxer had previously been barred from entering the country.

Fury wants to return the favour by inviting Trump to join his ring walk in Cardiff.

"I'll definitely make that offer to my old buddy and we'll see if he's available," he said. "But it's probably unlikely because of the situation he's in at the moment, being the President of the United States."

Former heavyweight world champions faced off on Wednesday as their long-awaited showdown finally appeared to be on course after years of uncertainty.

The pair appeared at a public news conference, where they exchanged respectful words alongside their usual fighting talk and occasional jibes.

Joshua called for a minute’s silence for two close friends killed in a car crash in Nigeria late last year, bringing the noisy crowd to a complete standstill.

Fury recalled an old sparring session with Joshua, saying he had offered him a Rolex watch if he could knock him down.