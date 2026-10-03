Alexander Zverev confident ahead of Novak Djokovic test at China Open

This collage of photos shows Alexander Zverev (left) and Novak Djokovic. — Reuters

Alexander Zverev is ready for the Novak Djokovic test as the two meet in the quarter-finals of the 2026 China Open.

The world number two defeated 250th-ranked Chinese wildcard Shang Juncheng in the second round on Saturday at the ATP 500 event in Beijing.

Zverev has the French Open and US Open, his only two Grand Slams, and is aiming for his maiden China Open crown.

The German will be up against six-time China Open champion Djokovic in the last eight in Beijing.

The 24-time Grand Slam winner is ahead in the head-to-head 9-5 and won the previous match the pair played, a quarter-final of the 2025 French Open.

After his win in the second round of the China Open, Zverev was asked about his showdown with Djokovic in a post-match press conference.

“Yeah, it’s exciting for me, for sure,” said Zverev.

“It’s definitely a court that he absolutely loves and enjoys playing at. No question about it. He won, what, 31 matches here in a row.

“Still, I think best-of-three set, he’s going to be one of the toughest challenges you can have in this sport on a hard court.

“No question about it. He’s playing great. I look forward to this challenge. Yeah, look forward to tomorrow.”

The 29-year-old also dismissed concerns about fatigue as the season enters its final stretch.

“My tank is fine. I’m not worried about that,” Zverev said.

“I said it before: I think this part of the season you’re tired because you’re mentally tired. When you have

something to play for, I will feel fine.

“I know that I’m capable of recovering. I know that I’m capable of playing good tennis. I have to trust my ability to do that.”