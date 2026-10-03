Shai Hope leads West Indies to consolation win over India in third ODI

West Indies' Shai Hope celebrates reaching his century during their third ODI against India at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh on October 3, 2026. — AFP

NEW CHANDIGARH: Shai Hope's unbeaten century helped West Indies chase down a daunting 352-run target and beat India by five wickets in the third and last ODI of the away series here at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Skipper Hope, who opened West Indies' innings alongside John Campbell, carried his bat all the way through and returned after the visitors knocked the winning runs with 10 balls to spare.

Hope spearheaded West Indies' pursuit with a monumental 162 not out from 143 deliveries, studded with 17 fours and three sixes, which earned him the Player of the Match award.

The West Indies captain was notably supported by fellow top-order batter Amir Jangoo and all-rounder Keemo Paul, who contributed with a 56-ball 67 and a 35-ball 44, respectively.

For India, Mohammed Siraj, Gurnoor Bar, Kuldeep Yadav and Naman Dhir could pick up a wicket apiece.

Earlier, after opting to bat first, the home side piled up a massive total of 351/7 in their 50 overs, courtesy of an unbeaten century by wicketkeeper batter KL Rahul, coupled with fifties from Rohit Sharma and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Rahul remained the top-scorer for the hosts with an unbeaten 129 off just 87 deliveries, laced with 10 fours and six sixes, followed by Sharma, who made an 85-ball 92, while Gaikwad contributed with a 57-run knock.

Jayden Seales was the standout bowler for West Indies as he picked up three wickets for 62 runs in his 10 overs, followed by Paul with two, while Gudakesh Motie chipped in with one scalp.

Despite West Indies prevailing in the recently concluded fixture, hosts India clinched the three-match series 2-1 as they won both the first two ODIs by eight wickets in Thiruvananthapuram and Guwahati, respectively.