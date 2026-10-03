John Fury slams brother Peter, calling him 'cockroach' for joining Joshua's camp

An undated image of Peter Fury (right), Tyson Fury (second from right) and John Fury (second from left). — Reuters

John Fury has slammed his brother Peter and called him a “cockroach” for joining Anthony Joshua's camp ahead of the Briton's showdown with his son Tyson in December.

Fury vs Joshua is the biggest fight in British boxing history, and the public has been waiting for the bout between two former heavyweight champions for as long as a decade.

Former heavyweight world champions Fury and Joshua faced off on Wednesday as their long-awaited showdown finally appeared to be on course after years of uncertainty.

Fury and Joshua are scheduled to fight at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on December 11th, but neither John nor Peter will be in the corner of the Gypsy King, after AJ announced this week that Fury's uncle had helped with his preparations.

Questions were raised about Peter’s family ties, but Tyson Fury dismissed suggestions that Joshua would have the inside track, claiming that he hadn't spoken to his uncle in years.

His father, John, was even more outspoken in an interview with Playbook Boxing, hinting at a betrayal from his brother, which meant that he would “never speak to him as long as (he) lives.”

“If he was to do that (talk to Joshua) in any way, shape or form, that would make him the lowest form of human being,” John stressed. “Even thinking about doing it, that makes him the biggest dog, the biggest untrustworthy dog of all time.

“If he's going to start giving phone calls and advice, meeting in secret, giving him secret sessions, he's a [expletive deleted] cockroach.

“The only advice he could have wanted is on Tyson, isn't it? There is no smoke without fire.”

As if speaking directly to Peter, he finished: “Son, give your head a wobble. Don't sell your soul to the devil for a fiver.”

Peter took to social media to share that he had spoken to AJ “two months ago” about “advice on his skill set”, calling the Londoner “a really nice guy”.

“After his fight anything he needs from me (would) be a pleasure. He has a great team around him (including) Team Usyk.”