Komal Khan stars as Pakistan down Sri Lanka in U19 Women's T20 tri-series

Pakistan's Komal Khan poses with the Player of the Match award after their U19 Women's T20 tri-series fixture against Sri Lanka at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on October 3, 2026. — X/@TheRealPCB

FAISALABAD: Right-handed opener Komal Khan's brisk half-century in the run chase powered hosts Pakistan to a comfortable five-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the second match of the U19 Women's T20 tri-series here at the Iqbal Stadium on Saturday.

Sri Lanka captain Chamudi Praboda's decision to bat first backfired as the touring side could only accumulate 124/9 in their 20 overs despite an anchoring knock by their opener Nethmi Upeksha.

The visitors got off to a shaky start to their innings as left-handed opener Sanjana Kavindi (seven) got run out in the third over with just 12 runs on the board.

Following the early stutter, Upeksha joined forces with Vimoksha Balasuriya and the duo anchored Sri Lanka's innings with a 58-run partnership for the second wicket until Memoona Khalid got the opener stumped in the 12th over.

Upeksha remained the top-scorer for Sri Lanka with a 43-ball 40 with the help of four fours.

Balasuriya followed suit three overs later after scoring a 30-ball 26, resulting in Sri Lanka slipping down to 90/3. Her dismissal sparked a middle-order collapse, which saw the visitors lose six more wickets in the remaining 31 deliveries for just 34 runs.

All-rounder Pramudi Methsara added valuable runs to Sri Lanka's total amid the collapse with a 13-ball 20, featuring one six and a four.

Mahnoor Zeb spearheaded Pakistan's bowling charge as she picked up three wickets for just 18 runs in her four overs, followed by Memoona with two, while Shahar Bano chipped in with one scalp.

Set to chase a modest 125-run target, the hosts comfortably knocked the winning runs for the loss of five wickets and six balls to spare, courtesy of Komal.

The right-handed opener laid a solid foundation for the pursuit with a brisk half-century, top-scoring with a 39-ball 50, studded with seven fours, which earned her the Player of the Match award.

Komal Khan oversaw Pakistan's run chase until the first delivery, when she was dismissed by Limansa Thilakarathna with 79 runs on the board.

Komal also shared a crucial 74-run partnership for the second wicket with Zoofishan Ayyaz, who returned in the penultimate over after putting the home side in touching distance of victory with an anchoring 38 off 41 deliveries, featuring three fours.

Following Zoofishan's departure, Shahar Bano gave final touches to Pakistan's run chase with a blistering 11-run unbeaten cameo off just four deliveries, which featured a six.

For Sri Lanka, Thilakarathna and captain Praboda bagged two wickets each, while Aseni Thalagune picked up one.