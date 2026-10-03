Jannik Sinner withdraws from Shanghai Masters due to knee injury

An undated picture of World number one Jannik Sinner. — Reuters

World number one Jannik Sinner has withdrawn from next week’s Shanghai Masters on Saturday as he continues his recovery from a knee injury that has kept him out of action since winning the Wimbledon title in July.

The 25-year-old Italian has not played since his triumph at the All England Club. He subsequently missed the North American hardcourt swing, including the US Open, and is also absent from the ongoing ATP 500 tournament in Beijing.

Sinner wrote on Instagram that he was disappointed to miss the Shanghai Masters and apologised to fans after being unable to recover from his knee injury in time.

“Unfortunately, I won't be able to play at the Rolex Shanghai Masters this year as I had hoped,” Sinner said.

“I always enjoy playing in front of the Shanghai fans and I'm very sorry that I won't be able to do so next week.”

The Masters 1000 tournament will take place from October 7th to 18th, with four-time champion Novak Djokovic leading a strong field that also includes Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Ben Shelton, Felix Auger-Aliassime and defending champion Valentin Vacherot.

Sinner claimed the Shanghai title in 2024 after defeating Djokovic in the final.

The German, who has won the French Open and US Open this year, has emerged as Sinner’s closest challenger.

Zverev can rise to the top of the rankings for the first time if he wins both the China Open in Beijing and the Shanghai Masters.

Sinner’s latest withdrawal leaves uncertainty over when he will return to competitive action as he continues his recovery from the knee problem.