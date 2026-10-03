Shohei Ohtani enters playoffs managing lingering knee, biceps injuries

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani advances to third base against the San Francisco Giants in the fifth inning at Oracle Park on Sep 26, 2026. — Reuters

Two-way star Shohei Ohtani reflected on an injury-hit build-up to the playoffs, saying his swing is in a better place despite lingering knee and biceps problems ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves.

Ohtani described the past few days as very productive but admitted he will not be fully fit when the series begins on Saturday.

Two-way star added that he has to manage his lingering injuries throughout the postseason rather than expect to be fully fit.

“As of now, it's something I'm just going to have to manage,” Ohtani said.

The left knee and right biceps injuries forced Ohtani onto the injured list in early September after a difficult 14-game spell.

He returned with five regular-season games remaining but managed just five hits in 21 at-bats, with eight strikeouts.

However, Dodgers hitting coach Aaron Bates was encouraged by Ohtani’s recent batting practice sessions.

“as good as we've seen it this year as far as the way the ball was coming off and the way he was getting his move off,” Bates said.

“He did hit a couple balls up off the scoreboard,” he added.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts confirmed Ohtani will play despite not being fully fit.

“Shohei's not 100%, but he's going to be in the lineup,” Roberts said.

Ohtani finished the regular season with a .275 batting average, 30 home runs and 11 stolen bases. He also went 8-2 with a 1.79 ERA in 14 starts, although he has not pitched since July 3.

“During the IL, I pretty much knew I wasn't going to pitch the rest of the season,” Ohtani said.

He added that he still needs to make “little tweaks here and there” before Game 1.