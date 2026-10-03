Pakistan claim first-ever Asian Games cricket silver after final defeat against India

Pakistan team pose with their silver medals after losing to India in the final of the Asian Games Men's Cricket Competition 2026 at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin on October 3, 2026. — Instagram/nocpakistan

NISSHIN: Pakistan secured their first-ever silver medal in the Asian Games men's cricket competition after losing to arch-rivals India in the final at Korogi Sports Park on Saturday.

After opting to bat first, India posted 211-6 in their 20 overs, making a flying start as openers Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma struck early boundaries to put Pakistan under pressure.

Abhishek top-scored with a blistering 61 off 28 deliveries, smashing three boundaries and seven sixes. Tilak Varma also produced a fiery innings, remaining unbeaten on 51 off 22 balls, including three boundaries and four sixes.

In reply, Pakistan were restricted to 192-6 despite making a promising start, with openers Sahibzada Farhan and Maaz Sadaqat putting together a 33-run partnership.

With 33 runs required from the final over, Pakistan fell short despite a magnificent unbeaten 96 from Nawaz, who faced 51 deliveries and struck five boundaries and seven sixes while Saad Masood contributed 12 runs.

The final marked the first-ever meeting between India and Pakistan in men's cricket at the Asian Games, adding further significance to the highly anticipated contest.

For Pakistan, the silver medal represents their second podium finish in men's cricket at the Asian Games and their first-ever silver in the competition.

Pakistan won their first Asian Games cricket medal in the 2010 edition, securing bronze after defeating Sri Lanka. Bangladesh claimed the gold medal after beating Afghanistan in the final.

In the 2014 edition, neither India nor Pakistan sent their men's cricket teams to the tournament due to scheduling conflicts and prior commitments.

At the 2023 Asian Games, Pakistan lost to Bangladesh in the bronze-medal match, while India were awarded gold after their final against Afghanistan was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain.