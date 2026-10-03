Pakistan edge South Korea 5–3 to secure Asian Games hockey bronze

Pakistan's Muhammad Abdullah (left) plays a shot during the men's hockey bronze-medal match against South Korea at Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium in Kakamigahara, Japan, on October 3, 2026. — Reuters

NAGOYA: Pakistan defeated South Korea 5–3 in the men’s hockey match at the 2026 Asian Games to secure the bronze medal at Kawasaki Juko Stadium on Saturday.

Pakistan made a bright start as Sufyan Khan opened the scoring in the fourth minute. However, South Korea responded quickly, with Gangsan Lee equalising in the 12th minute to end the first quarter 1–1.

South Korea took control in the second quarter, with Yongbok Kim scoring in the 18th minute to put his side ahead. Jihun Yang then extended Korea's lead in the 25th minute to make it 3–1.

Courtesy of Abdul Rehman, Pakistan responded with a second goal in the 30th minute to reduce the deficit to one goal and end the first half with South Korea leading 3–2.

The third quarter remained goalless despite Pakistan earning three penalty corners, while South Korea had one.

Pakistan then completed their comeback in the final quarter when Rana Waheed Ashraf scored in the 52nd minute to level the contest at 3–3.

Rana Waheed struck again two minutes later to put Pakistan 4–3 ahead, before Hannan Shahid added another goal in the 59th minute to seal the victory.

For the unversed, Pakistan finished second in Pool B with four wins and one defeat to qualify for the semi-finals. They then suffered a 4–3 defeat to India in the semi-final before facing South Korea in the bronze-medal match.

Earlier in the tournament, captain Abubakar Mahmood, Hannan Shahid and Sufyan Khan were on target as Pakistan secured a comfortable 3–0 victory over China in their Pool B fixture.

The victory marked Pakistan's third consecutive win in the men's field hockey competition at the Asian Games. The national team began their campaign with a 9–0 win over Thailand before registering a 5–1 victory against Uzbekistan in their second league-stage fixture.

The three successive victories strengthened Pakistan's position in second place in the Pool B standings with nine points and a positive goal difference of 16.

Pakistan's winning run came to an end with a 5–4 defeat to Malaysia in their fourth Pool B match. However, they bounced back with a commanding 7–2 victory over Oman to secure their place in the semi-finals.