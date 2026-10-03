Pakistan secure Asian Games men's volleyball bronze with dominant win over China

Pakistan team players and management pictured after beating China to clinch Bronze medal at Asian Games men's volleball competition at Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Gymnasium in Okazaki, Aichi Prefecture, Japan on October 3, 2026. — Instagram/nocpakistan

OKAZAKI CITY: Pakistan defeated China 3–0 in the men's volleyball bronze-medal match at the 20th Asian Games, Aichi-Nagoya 2026, to secure a place on the podium at Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Gymnasium on Saturday.

The Green Shirts produced a dominant performance, winning all three sets 25–18, 25–16 and 25–18 to complete a straight-sets victory.

Pakistan made a strong start by claiming the opening set 25–18. Their superior attacking efficiency proved decisive, with Pakistan converting 16 of 25 spike attempts compared with China's nine from 22 attempts.

Pakistan also held the advantage at the net, registering four successful blocks from 12 attempts, while China managed one from eight.

The national side maintained its momentum in the second set, which lasted 21 minutes, winning 25–16. Pakistan again displayed greater attacking efficiency, converting 14 of 22 spike attempts compared with China's eight from 23.

Pakistan also scored two points directly from serves, while China failed to register a point from service play.

Although China recorded more receptions and slightly more set assists in the second set, they struggled to turn those opportunities into points as Pakistan extended their lead.

Pakistan then sealed the match by winning the third set 25–18 in 25 minutes. China improved in several technical areas, recording more set assists and receptions while forcing seven Pakistan errors.

However, Pakistan remained clinical when it mattered most, capitalising on their scoring opportunities to complete a comprehensive straight-sets victory.

The bronze medal capped a strong campaign for Pakistan, who began their Asian Games journey with a 3–1 victory over Kazakhstan.

They followed that with another convincing performance against Uzbekistan, securing a 3–0 win to book their place in the knockout stage with a match to spare.

Pakistan suffered their first defeat in the final pool match, going down 3–0 to hosts Japan. The national side responded strongly in the quarter-finals, defeating traditional rivals India to progress to the last four.

However, their hopes of reaching the final were ended by defending champions Iran, who defeated Pakistan 3–0 in Friday's semi-final to advance to the gold-medal match.