Belfast boxing great Ray Close dies aged 57

An undated picture of former Northern Ireland boxer Ray Close. — Instagram/ @talesfromthering84

Former Northern Ireland boxer Ray Close, who came close to handing Chris Eubank the first defeat of his professional career, has died at the age of 57.

Close was regarded as one of the most talented boxers produced by Northern Ireland. Born in 1969, he turned professional in 1988 after enjoying a successful amateur career.

He won the EBU super-middleweight title on St Patrick’s Day in 1993, but his two memorable fights against Eubank remain the defining moments of his career.

Eubank entered their first meeting in Glasgow in May 1993 as the unbeaten WBO super-middleweight champion, having won all 35 of his previous professional bouts. Close pushed him to the limit, with the contest ending in a draw.

The pair met again at Belfast’s King’s Hall the following year, where Close produced another impressive display before suffering a split-decision defeat.

A third bout was planned, but Close’s British Boxing Board of Control licence was revoked after an MRI scan revealed two lesions on his brain.

He later returned to boxing after securing a licence in the United States and won all five of his fights in Illinois. His final bout came in June 1997, when he stopped Larry Willis.

Close finished his career with 25 wins, three defeats and one draw.

Ledley Hall Youth and Boxing Club paid tribute to its former member, describing him as a "true gentleman, humble, kind and always willing to give something back".

"To our young people, Ray was proof of what could be achieved," the club posted on Facebook.

Bangor Abbey Boxing Academy also described his death as a "huge loss to the boxing fraternity of Ireland and across the world".