Perth Scorchers sign Pakistan captain Fatima Sana for WBBL 12

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana celebrates after taking a wicket during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match against the Netherlands at Bristol County Ground in Bristol, England, on June 27, 2026. — ICC

PERTH: Perth Scorchers have bolstered their squad with the signing of Pakistan captain Fatima Sana for the upcoming Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) season 12.

Sana has signed a one-year deal with the Scorchers and will be available for the first eight matches of the season.

The 24-year-old will become only the second Pakistan player to feature in the WBBL, following Nida Dar, who represented Sydney Thunder in 11 matches during WBBL 05.

Sana was nominated for the overseas player draft last year but was not selected by any of the eight Big Bash teams. The draft has since been scrapped as part of changes to the competition's contracting system.

The Pakistan captain said she was delighted to finally secure an opportunity to play in the WBBL.

"I've watched the WBBL from Pakistan and always wondered what it would feel like to be part of this great competition," Sana said in a statement.

"To now wear the Scorchers colours, represent such a great club and walk out at the WACA Ground while being cheered on by people back home is incredibly special. This really is a dream come true."

Sana made her Pakistan debut during the team's tour of South Africa in 2019, with her first international wicket coming against Hobart Hurricanes power-hitter Lizelle Lee.

The Karachi-born allrounder became the first Pakistan woman to win an ICC award in 2021 when she was named ICC Women's Emerging Cricketer of the Year.

She has led Pakistan permanently since the 2024 T20 World Cup and was among the standout performers at this year's tournament, taking 11 wickets to earn a place in the Team of the Tournament.

Sana's World Cup campaign was one of several highlights in an impressive 2026 season for the dynamic allrounder.

In May, she created history by smashing the fastest fifty in women's T20 internationals, reaching the milestone in just 15 balls against Zimbabwe.

Two months later, she became the first Pakistan woman to feature in the ECB's Hundred, representing Birmingham Phoenix in six matches.

The right-arm bowler most recently helped Pakistan secure a bronze medal at the Asian Games, capping a memorable year in which she has taken 31 wickets and scored 540 runs in T20Is.

No Pakistan woman has scored more runs or taken more wickets in the format in 2026.

Scorchers general manager Kade Harvey welcomed the signing, describing Sana as one of the most exciting young allrounders in world cricket.

"Fatima is one of the most exciting young allrounders in world cricket, and we're thrilled to welcome her to Perth Scorchers for the upcoming summer," Harvey said.

"A proven performer at the age of 24, we believe she fits our list profile really well and we're excited to see how Fatima executes on the WACA Ground wicket."

Sana's arrival completes the Scorchers' overseas contingent for WBBL 12, with England allrounder Freya Kemp and New Zealand star Sophie Devine also returning after helping the side reach last season's final.