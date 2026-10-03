Ferran Torres withdrawn from Spain squad, Espi named as replacement

Spain's Ferran Torres in action with England's James Trafford as he misses a chance to score against England in Nations League on September 26, 2026. — Reuters

MADRID: Spain forward Ferran Torres has withdrawn from the national squad with an ankle problem and will be replaced by young Real Madrid forward Carlos Espi for the upcoming Nations League matches, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) said on Friday.

Despite taking part in training in recent days, the 30-year-old was released from the squad as Spain's medical team prioritised his recovery.

The RFEF said in a statement that Torres withdrew from the squad as his ankle symptoms continued, allowing him to focus on recovering.

"Due to the persistence of the symptoms, the decision was made to withdraw him from the squad to prioritise his recovery," the RFEF said.

The federation added that its medical staff had remained in constant contact with PSG throughout the training camp while monitoring Torres' condition.

Coach Luis de la Fuente has responded to the withdrawal by calling up Espi, rewarding the youngster for an impressive performance with Spain Under-21s.

The Real Madrid forward produced a standout display on Thursday, scoring five goals and providing two assists as Spain Under-21s thrashed San Marino 13-0.

Espi will now join the senior squad as Spain prepare for two important Nations League fixtures during the international break.

Spain will host the Czech Republic in Oviedo on Saturday before travelling to face Croatia on October 6th.

Torres' withdrawal leaves De la Fuente without one of his attacking options for the two matches, while Espi has been handed an opportunity to make an impression with the senior national team after his prolific display at Under-21 level.