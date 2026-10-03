Asian Games bronze medallist Ghulam Mustafa Bashir receives hero’s welcome in Karachi

Pakistan shooter Ghulam Mustafa Bashir receives a hero’s welcome after winning the bronze medal in the men’s 25-metre rapid-fire pistol event at the 2026 Asian Games, upon his arrival in Karachi on October 3, 2026. - Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistan shooter Ghulam Mustafa Bashir returned home to a hero's welcome after winning the bronze medal in the men's 25-metre rapid-fire pistol event at the 2026 Asian Games.

Bashir was warmly received at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, where supporters and fellow Pakistan Navy shooters gathered to welcome the Olympian.

The medal-winning shooter was lifted onto the shoulders of those present as flower petals were showered over him and garlands were placed around his neck. Pakistan Navy shooters also chanted "Pakistan Zindabad" during the celebrations.

Bashir secured the bronze medal in the men's 25-metre rapid-fire pistol event on Thursday, taking Pakistan's overall medal tally at the Asian Games to six.

The Pakistani shooter finished third in the eight-man final with 22 hits, behind South Korea's Lee Gunhyeok and China's Su Lianbofan, who both recorded 32 hits. Lee claimed the gold medal, while Su took silver.

Bashir had entered the second day of qualification in eighth place before improving to sixth to secure his place in the medal round.

He maintained his composure in the final at the Aichi Prefectural General Shooting Gallery and remained in medal contention throughout the elimination stages.

Bashir eventually finished with 22 hits, two ahead of Vietnam's Pham Quang Huy, who was eliminated in fourth place with 20.

Lee and Su were tied on 32 hits after the competition stages, with the South Korean prevailing to claim gold. Their scores were listed as an Asian Games record and an Asian record.

The bronze medal adds another major international honour to Bashir's career. The three-time Olympian had previously won a bronze medal for Pakistan at the 2022 ISSF World Championships.

Bashir's podium finish also took Pakistan's medal tally at the Asian Games to six, with the country having also secured medals in esports, modern MMA, squash and women's cricket.

Asim Khan won a medal for Pakistan in modern MMA, while Noor Zaman and Mohammad Ashab Irfan claimed medals in men's singles squash.

Pakistan's women's cricket team also won bronze after defeating Bangladesh by 31 runs in the third-place playoff at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin on Tuesday.