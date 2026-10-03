Lionel Messi returns to Argentina ahead of farewell game

Argentina's Lionel Messi with coach Lionel Scaloni during training on November 13, 2025. — Reuters

BUENOS AIRES: Lionel Messi arrived in Argentina on Friday ahead of his farewell appearance for the national team in Buenos Aires next week.

The 39-year-old is set to feature in a friendly against Benin on Tuesday, marking his final appearance for the side he captained to World Cup glory in 2022.

The Argentine Football Association said the match was aimed at ensuring “the best player in the world gets the home send-off he truly deserves.”

Messi, who announced his international retirement on August 31st, travelled from Miami with his family on a private jet before landing in his hometown of Rosario, around 300 kilometres north of Buenos Aires.

Several members of Argentina’s 2022 World Cup-winning squad are expected to join the celebrations.

However, Paulo Dybala and Nahuel Molina will miss the occasion after their club, AS Roma, declined to release them.

It is pertinent to mention that Messi’s decision to retire from international football brings an end to a remarkable 21-year career with Argentina.

He leaves the national team as its record scorer with 125 goals and reached three World Cup finals, winning in 2022 after defeats by Germany in 2014 and Spain this year.

Messi will not feature in Argentina’s other matches during the current international window. Argentina defeated Bolivia 4-0 on Wednesday and are scheduled to face Burkina Faso in another friendly on Saturday.

However, that fixture is in doubt after Burkina Faso’s charter flight from Morocco was cancelled on September 30th.