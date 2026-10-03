India post mammoth total against Pakistan in Asian Games men's cricket final

Indian batter Abhishek Sharma plays a shot during the Asian Games Men's Cricket Competition 2026 final against Pakistan at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin on October 3, 2026. - AFP

NISSHIN: Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma produced blistering half-centuries as India posted a mammoth 211-6 against Pakistan in the final of the Asian Games Men’s Cricket Competition at Korogi Sports Park on Saturday.

After opting to bat first, India made a flying start as openers Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma struck early boundaries to put Pakistan under pressure.

However, Saim Ayub provided Pakistan with a much-needed breakthrough by dismissing Sooryavanshi with the first delivery of the third over, ending the 28-run opening partnership. Sooryavanshi scored 15 off nine deliveries, including two boundaries.

Sharma continued his aggressive approach, regularly clearing the ropes as India raced past the 50-run mark in the fourth over.

Pakistan then claimed their second wicket when Ahmed Daniyal dismissed Sanju Samson for two off four deliveries, leaving India at 51-2 after 3.5 overs.

Abhishek continued to pile on the runs with relentless boundary-hitting and brought up his 13th T20I half-century in emphatic fashion.

Pakistan eventually dismissed the dangerous left-hander when Arafat Minhas removed the well-set batter for 61 off 28 deliveries, with his blistering innings featuring three boundaries and seven sixes.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan then joined hands to steady India’s innings, forging a useful partnership that helped their side move past the 100-run mark.

India were four wickets down when Minhas struck again, ending the 35-run partnership by dismissing Kishan for 20 off 18 deliveries, including three boundaries. India were 128-4 after 13.1 overs.

The Blue Shirts lost their fifth wicket when Abrar Ahmed dismissed skipper Iyer for 21 off 24 deliveries, with two boundaries.

Shivam Dube then struck a couple of boundaries to ease the pressure and help India move past the 150-run mark in the 17th over.

Tilak Varma continued to add valuable runs, putting further pressure on Pakistan’s bowlers with back-to-back sixes off Sufiyan Muqeem in the 18th over.

Ahmed Daniyal bowled the final over and struck with the first delivery, dismissing Dube after the all-rounder scored 27 off 15 deliveries, including two boundaries and two sixes.

Varma continued his assault, smashing a six to take India past the 200-run mark in the 19th over. He followed it up with another maximum to bring up his 10th T20I half-century as India finished their innings on 211-6.

Varma remained unbeaten on 51 off 22 deliveries, with his innings featuring three boundaries and four sixes.

For Pakistan, Ahmed Daniyal and Arafat Minhas claimed two wickets each, while Abrar Ahmed and Saim Ayub picked up one wicket apiece.