Pak vs Eng: Pope gone too, Root's men in deep trouble

England are currently chasing the 277-run target set by Pakistan in first Test at Old Trafford, Manchester.

The breakthrough did not come early as Mohammad Abbas had to wait until the 12th over to trap Rory Burns lbw at the score of 22.

Dom Sibley and Joe Root, however, batted cautiously to take England to 55-1 at lunch.

The elusive second wicket finally came when Sibley (36) found a Yasir Shah leg-spinner way too tempting and ended up edging it into the hands of Asad Shafiq in the slip.

Root followed him back in the pavilion minutes later off the bowling of Naseem Shah as the visitors found a way back into the game.

The fourth wicket was a big one as Yasir Shah removed Ben Stokes with the slightest of edges back to the keeper that was spotted via a review.

Earlier, eight-down Pakistan resumed their second innings. Their lead surpassed the 250-run mark, with Yasir Shah leading the charge.

However, he was tried to hit one too many, nicking one back to the keeper and leaving the visitors nine down.

Number 11 batsman Naseem Shah did not last long as Pakistan were bundled out for 169, setting a target of 277 for England.

Yasir top-scored for Pakistan in their second innings with 33.

