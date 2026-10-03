Novak Djokovic opens up on health struggles this season

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his round of 16 match against China's Bu Yunchaokete on October 2, 2026. — Reuters

BEIJING: Novak Djokovic said he has endured a difficult year because of an undisclosed health issue rather than a lack of stamina after needing another medical timeout during his China Open win on Friday.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion recovered from a set down to beat local favourite and world number 104 Bu Yunchaokete 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-2 in the last 16 in Beijing.

The victory extended Djokovic’s perfect record at the tournament to 31-0 as he continues his return to the ATP 500 event after an 11-year absence.

The 39-year-old is looking for a strong end to the season after dropping out of the world’s top 10 and suffering a shock first-round defeat by Alejandro Tabilo at the US Open, his earliest Grand Slam exit since the 2006 Australian Open.

Djokovic also vomited during that match and was troubled by back and shoulder problems. He required another medical timeout during his opening-round victory over Portugal’s Nuno Borges in Beijing.

Djokovic said he had been dealing with several health issues this season but did not want to reveal further details or make excuses.

“I don't want to go into details because then it's going to sound like I'm whining about something or looking for excuses,” Djokovic said.

“Truth is that this year has been a big, big struggle for me with few particular issues that I've been having.”

He stressed that his problems were not related to stamina.

“Most of the matches and tournaments this year that I've played have been a real, real struggle for me physically,” He added.

“That's nothing to do with stamina. People mix it up. It's not stamina. It's something else. More related to health.”

Djokovic, a record six-time China Open champion, said he and his team were still trying to identify the cause of the issue.