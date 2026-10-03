Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh to clinch Asian Games cricket bronze

Sri Lankan players celebrate after beating Bangladesh in the third-place playoff match of the Asian Games 2026 men's cricket competition to win the bronze medal at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin on October 3, 2026. - AFP

NISSHIN: Tharindu Ratnayake's counter-attacking half-century proved decisive as Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh by 63 runs to claim the bronze medal in the men's cricket competition at the Asian Games 2026 on Saturday.

In a match dominated by the bowlers, Sri Lanka recovered from 54/5 in the 11th over to post 165/9 before dismissing Bangladesh for 102 at Korogi Sports Park.

Ratnayake led Sri Lanka's remarkable recovery with a blistering 65 off just 35 balls, including seven fours and five sixes. He added 93 runs off 44 balls with Sahan Arachchige, who provided crucial support during Sri Lanka's fightback.

Sri Lanka's innings got off to a disastrous start after Arachchige opted to bat first. Mahedi Hasan and Aliss Al Islam dismantled the top order, reducing Sri Lanka to 21/4 in the fourth over.

Ashen Bandara and Arachchige briefly steadied the innings before Rishad Hossain dismissed Bandara to leave Sri Lanka struggling at 54/5 in the 11th over.

Ratnayake then launched a counter-attack alongside Arachchige, with the pair adding 93 runs from just 44 deliveries. Their partnership transformed Sri Lanka's innings and provided the platform for a competitive total.

The stand began with a 25-run over against Mustafizur Rahman before Sri Lanka took another 16 runs from Rishad. They plundered 61 runs from the final five overs, including 21 from Rishad's over, to finish on 165/9.

Bangladesh's chase began disastrously, with Saif Hasan, Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das all dismissed for ducks as they slipped to 4/3 in the third over.

Ratnayake claimed his second wicket by removing Towhid Hridoy, leaving Bangladesh reeling at 18/4 in the fourth over.

Parvez Hossain and Yasir Ali attempted to rebuild the innings and took Bangladesh beyond the Powerplay, but their partnership was broken by Vijayakanth Viyaskanth.

That dismissal triggered another collapse, with Bangladesh losing three wickets for 22 runs in just 18 deliveries to slump from 50/5 to 72/8.

Sri Lanka's bowlers maintained the pressure until the end, with Ratnayake, Nuwan Thushara, Viyaskanth and Wanuja Sahan claiming two wickets apiece.

Ratnayake finished with 2/18, while Thushara took 2/18, Viyaskanth 2/26 and Wanuja Sahan 2/17 as Bangladesh were bowled out for 102, 63 runs short of their target.

The victory secured Sri Lanka the bronze medal, while Bangladesh finished fourth in the men's cricket competition.