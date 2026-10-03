Aryna Sabalenka launches China Open title bid with Renata Zarazua win

Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka celebrates winning her round of 64 match against Mexico's Renata Zarazua on October 2, 2026. — Reuters

BEIJING: Aryna Sabalenka started her China Open title campaign in convincing fashion, defeating Mexico’s Renata Zarazua 6-1, 6-3 in just 62 minutes here at the Diamond Court on Friday.

The world number two from Belarus fired 11 aces and dominated the match against Zarazua, who is ranked 94th in the world.

A post-match message from Aryna Sabalenka🤳



Sabalenka defeats Renata Zarazua 6-1, 6-3 to reach the 3rd round in Beijing🔥#ChinaOpen pic.twitter.com/jHv4ySo6Ja — China Open (@ChinaOpen) October 2, 2026

Sabalenka will next face Czech player Nikola Bartunkova in the round of 32.

Despite making a handful of unforced errors, Sabalenka maintained control throughout and broke Zarazua’s serve to close out the match at the second opportunity.

Reflecting on her triumph, Sabalenka said she was pleased with her performance, particularly her aggressive serving and returning, while maintaining focus throughout the match.

“I was just trying to stay focused on myself. Tried to stay aggressive on my serve, on the return as well,” the 28-year-old said.

“So happy with the game I played today.”

It is pertinent to mention that four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka also advanced after overcoming Uzbekistan’s Maria Timofeeva 6-3, 3-6, 6-3. The Japanese star will meet Czech Republic’s Sara Bejlek in the next round.

French Open champion Mirra Andreeva recovered from losing the opening set to defeat Chinese wildcard Yuan Yue 3-6, 6-0, 6-0. She will next face Uzbekistan’s Polina Kudermetova.

Wimbledon winner Linda Noskova, who finished runner-up in Beijing last year, beat Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-4, 6-1 and will play Switzerland’s Viktorija Golubic.

In the men’s draw, Daniil Medvedev defeated qualifier Pablo Carreno Busta 6-4, 6-2 to set up a second-round clash with Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff.

Novak Djokovic was scheduled to face China’s world number 104 Bu Yunchaokete later on Friday. The six-time China Open champion is bidding to maintain his unbeaten record in Beijing.