Michael Olise scores stunner as France draw with Italy in Zinedine Zidane’s first home game

France's Michael Olise RE against Italy in the Nations League on October 2, 2026. — Reuters

PARIS: Michael Olise scored a stunning goal as France were held to a draw by Italy in the Nations League in Zinedine Zidane's first home match as head coach here at Stade de France on Friday.

Zidane had guided France to two away victories earlier in the international break, but his side were unable to make it three wins from three at the Stade de France.

Bastoni scores as France and Italy share spoils 🤝 #NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/7GIMqqS268 — UEFA EURO (@UEFAEURO) October 2, 2026

Olise opened the scoring with a superb strike from outside the box after Rayan Cherki rolled a free-kick into his path.

The Bayern Munich forward unleashed a powerful effort that crashed in off the underside of the crossbar.

The goal continued Olise's impressive form for France. He has now been involved in 14 goals in 15 appearances for the national side this year.

Italy responded after Alessandro Bastoni capitalised on a mistake by Lucas da Cunha. The defender won possession before beating an advanced Mike Maignan with a composed finish from the edge of the box.

France's task became more difficult late in the match when Dayot Upamecano was shown a second yellow card and sent off.

The result means Italy have recorded one win, one draw and one defeat since Roberto Mancini returned as head coach.

It is pertinent to mention that in the other Group A1 fixture, Belgium secured a comfortable 3-0 victory over Turkey under new manager Mark van Bommel.

Kevin De Bruyne scored twice for Belgium, while Romelu Lukaku completed the scoring as the hosts claimed all three points.