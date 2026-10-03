Asian Games: What happens if Pakistan-India men's cricket final is washed out?

India's Jasprit Bumrah (right) bowls as Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan watches during the Asia T20 Cup 2025 match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on September 21, 2025. - AFP

NISSHIN: Pakistan and India are set to face each other in the men's cricket gold-medal match at the 2026 Asian Games, but rain could once again play a decisive role in the highly anticipated final.

The arch-rivals secured their places in Saturday's summit clash after contrasting semi-final victories.

India stormed into the final with a commanding 124-run victory over Sri Lanka, posting 169/7 in their 20 overs before bowling their opponents out for just 45.

Pakistan, meanwhile, defeated Bangladesh by six wickets in a rain-affected semi-final that was reduced to 13 overs per side. Bangladesh posted 111/7 after being asked to bat first, while Pakistan chased down the target in 11.3 overs.

With rain having already disrupted several matches during the competition, weather conditions remain a key talking point ahead of the final.

If rain prevents the Pakistan-India final from producing a result, the two teams will share the gold medal under the regulations for the 2026 Asian Games.

Unlike the previous edition in Hangzhou, there is no provision to award the gold medal to the higher-ranked team if the final is abandoned.

Therefore, if the final cannot be completed and no result is possible, Pakistan and India will both be declared joint gold medallists.

The situation differs from the men's cricket final at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, where India were awarded the gold medal after rain washed out their final against Afghanistan.

India were declared champions because they were the higher-ranked team under the regulations in place for that edition.

That provision does not apply to the 2026 Asian Games, meaning an abandoned final between Pakistan and India would result in both teams receiving gold medals.

Saturday's contest will also mark the first-ever meeting between Pakistan and India in men's cricket at the Asian Games.

For Pakistan, it will be their third men's cricket medal match at the Asian Games. The Green Shirts won their first cricket medal in 2010, securing bronze after defeating Sri Lanka, while Bangladesh claimed gold after beating Afghanistan in the final.

Neither Pakistan nor India sent men's cricket teams to the 2014 Asian Games because of scheduling conflicts and prior commitments.

At the 2023 Asian Games, Pakistan lost the bronze-medal match to Bangladesh, while India secured gold after their final against Afghanistan was washed out.